5 Trending Tickers On Benzinga For May 2, 2022: Activision, SoundHound And More
Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.
The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares moved 1.65% higher to $76.80 during Monday’s pre-market session after Warren Buffett disclosed a 9.5% stake in the video game company. Buffett highlighted the recent Microsoft acquisition of Activision as the reason for the investment.
SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) shares climbed 50.65% during Monday’s pre-market session after debuting on the NASDAQ on Thursday of last week.
Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) announced it missed estimated earnings by 3%, reporting an EPS loss of $1.03 versus an estimate of a $1 loss, while revenue was flat from the same period last year. Shares are trading 2.36% higher after the announcement.
ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) shares are trading 3.63% higher after the company announced first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.20-$1.22 versus analyst estimates of $1.05. Sales came in at $1.96-$2.06 billion, versus estimates of $1.92 billion.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) announced first-quarter earnings beat expectations but revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates. Earnings were down from the previous year amid stock market volatility and insurance claims increases.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Small Cap Crowdsourcing Trading Ideas General