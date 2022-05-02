 Skip to main content

5 Trending Tickers On Benzinga For May 2, 2022: Activision, SoundHound And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 02, 2022
Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares moved 1.65% higher to $76.80 during Monday’s pre-market session after Warren Buffett disclosed a 9.5% stake in the video game company. Buffett highlighted the recent Microsoft acquisition of Activision as the reason for the investment.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) shares climbed 50.65% during Monday’s pre-market session after debuting on the NASDAQ on Thursday of last week.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) announced it missed estimated earnings by 3%, reporting an EPS loss of $1.03 versus an estimate of a $1 loss, while revenue was flat from the same period last year. Shares are trading 2.36% higher after the announcement.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) shares are trading 3.63% higher after the company announced first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.20-$1.22 versus analyst estimates of $1.05. Sales came in at $1.96-$2.06 billion, versus estimates of $1.92 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) announced first-quarter earnings beat expectations but revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates. Earnings were down from the previous year amid stock market volatility and insurance claims increases.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

