Camping World Opens SuperCenter In Rochester
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 8:43am   Comments
Camping World Opens SuperCenter In Rochester
  • Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWHhas opened its SuperCenter in Rochester, New York area.
  • The facility is 44,603 square feet, including 11,500 square feet of retail space and 10 service bays.
  • The SuperCenter is expected to expand Recreation Vehicle Sales and service to the Churchville, New York area.
  • The location will be the retailer's sixth full-service facility in the State of New York.
  • Price Action: CWH shares closed higher by 0.35% at $25.68 on Friday.

Posted-In: News Small Cap

