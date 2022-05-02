Camping World Opens SuperCenter In Rochester
- Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) has opened its SuperCenter in Rochester, New York area.
- The facility is 44,603 square feet, including 11,500 square feet of retail space and 10 service bays.
- The SuperCenter is expected to expand Recreation Vehicle Sales and service to the Churchville, New York area.
- The location will be the retailer's sixth full-service facility in the State of New York.
- Price Action: CWH shares closed higher by 0.35% at $25.68 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.