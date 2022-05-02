Camping World Continues Expansion with Opening of SuperCenter in the Greater Rochester, NY Area

Company's Sixth Location in the Empire State

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH ("Camping World" or the "Company"), America's Recreation Dealer, today announced the opening of Camping World of Rochester. The SuperCenter expands RV Sales and service to the Churchville, New York area and will serve the greater Rochester market. The Churchville location will be the retailer's sixth full-service facility in the State of New York. The location will open to the public today, May 2, 2022, and will host a grand opening event June 9-12.

"We are extremely excited about opening the Churchville, NY location, becoming a staple in the community, and providing our customers with new and pre-owned towable and motorized RV inventory and top RV service," said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. "We look forward to shaking hands with our customers and meeting and making new community friends."

The SuperCenter is located at 1000 Sanford Road North, just off Interstate 490. The facility is 44,603 square feet which includes 11,500 square feet of retail space and 10 service bays. The SuperCenter will offer a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories and the entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. A career at Camping World is more than a job; it is the opportunity to make a difference and bring a unique perspective and talent to the outdoor and RV community. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America's largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry's most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 42 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements about our future expansions, acquisitions, and new store openings are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,'' ‘‘will,'' ‘‘should,'' ‘‘expects,'' ‘‘plans,'' ‘‘anticipates,'' ‘‘could,'' ‘‘intends,'' ‘‘targets,'' ‘‘projects,'' ‘‘contemplates,'' ‘‘believes,'' ‘‘estimates,'' ‘‘predicts,'' ‘‘potential'' or ‘‘continue'' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the SEC on February 24, 2022, and our other reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.

