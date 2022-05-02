Why Is Tron Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Today?

Tron (TRX) spiked nearly 11% to $0.73 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. The Justin Sun-founded coin is riding high on a recent announcement of a new stablecoin called USDD or Decentralized USD on its network.

Tron’s spike at press time exceeded the 24-hour gains seen in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Tron (TRX) Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 11% 24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 8.2% 24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 7.8% 7-day 15.3% 30-day -3.8% YTD-performance -4.6%

The TRX Factors

Tron was seen trending among retail investors on Stocktwits. The coin was the number-two gainer over 24 hours among top 100 coins, according to price-tracking websites CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

TRX’s trading volume shot up 56.8% over 24 hours to $1.88 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Coinglass data showed that $2.49 million worth of TRX futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours as the coin spiked.

A Step Closer?

Justin Sun retweeted a post from TRON DAO Reserve Sunday that said it is now taking a “step further” to build the industry’s first decentralized reserve.

#TRON is now taking a step further to #BUIDL @trondaoreserve, the blockchain industry’s first decentralized reserve! We aim to safeguard the overall blockchain industry and crypto market, prevent panic trading caused by financial crises, and mitigate severe downturns. pic.twitter.com/AVu5C9ClqW — TRON DAO Reserve (@trondaoreserve) May 1, 2022

Total Tron Accounts Surge

Early Monday, Tron’s official Twitter said that the network now “boasts” of over 90 million total accounts and over 3.1 billion transactions.

The total accounts on the #TRON network exceeded 90 million! Boasting over 90 million accounts and 3.1 billion transactions, #TRON is the world's fastest-growing public chain with continuous daily new accounts every day. Thanks for all the supports from #TRONICS pic.twitter.com/Ys3dijr4hX — TRON DAO (@trondao) May 2, 2022

