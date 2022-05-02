 Skip to main content

Elon Musk's Mom Says Stock Surge Paid For Him To Move To Canada
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 02, 2022 3:38am   Comments
Elon Musk's Mom Says Stock Surge Paid For Him To Move To Canada

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s investment advice to his Twitter followers on Sunday drew a financial anecdote from his mother Maye Musk as well.

What Happened: The 74-year-old Maye, a former model, shared her first stock story from over five decades ago when she won 100 rands in a beauty competition in South Africa.
She said she had invested the amount in the stock market on the advice of a "broker friend," but it soon dropped to a tenth of its value. 
Maye said she later put the stock in her son's name and discovered in 1989 that its value had soared to $2,000, which she used to send Musk to Canada when he was 17 years old.

A single U.S. dollar is currently equal to about 16 South African rands.

See Also: Elon Musk Tweets Investment Advice For Long Run, But Followers Question His Sale Of Tesla Stock

Why It Matters: Musk on Sunday advised nearly 90 million of his Twitter followers to buy stocks in companies that make products and services "they believe in" as a long-term strategy.

The world’s richest man’s advice came days after he sold 9.6 million shares in Tesla, valued at $8.5 billion, likely to fund his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Musk’s advice prompted some followers to question his decision to sell shares in Tesla.

Price Action: Tesla closed 0.7% lower at $870.7 a share on Friday.

Photo collage via j-No and Nvidia Corp on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Maye MuskNews Tech Best of Benzinga

