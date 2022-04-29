 Skip to main content

Read How Analysts Reacted To Fortune Brands' Q1 Results, Spin-Off
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2022 3:32pm   Comments
  • KeyBanc analyst Kenneth R. Zener downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) to Sector Weight from Overweight, with a $120 price target (66% upside).
  • The analyst sees a less compelling short-term risk-to-return as unit growth showed signs of slowing.
  • Zener lowered his FY23 EPS estimate to $6.71 from the previous $7.16 on accelerating inflation costs.
  • B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich upgraded FBHS from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $74 to $84 (16% upside).
  • Truist analyst Keith Hughes lowered the price target on Fortune Brands to $100 from $115 but kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Keith noted the company’s decision to spin its cabinets business in the future would be a positive aspect of its growth.
  • RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintained Fortune Brands Home with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $114 to $101 (40% upside).
  • Price Action: FBHS shares are trading lower by 3.68% at $73.24 on the last check Friday.

