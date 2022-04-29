 Skip to main content

Want The Thimble, Boot Or Wheelbarrow Back In Monopoly? You're In Luck With New Contest
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2022 3:49pm   Comments
One of the most popular board games of all time is inviting fans to vote on their favorite tokens to impact the game moving forward.

What Happened: Monopoly, a board game from Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS), announced the launch of its Throwback Token Vote.

Monopoly is offering fans the chance to vote one of six retired tokens back into an updated version of the iconic game.

Fans will have three weeks to vote and can choose between the thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse & rider and money bag. The six tokens were previously retired from the game.

Fans have to choose one of the current tokens to retire from the game in their vote as well with the scottie, battleship, race car, top hat, penguin, t-rex, hazel and rubber ducky the current board game pieces.

“We know that fans across the globe have been missing the tokens of their childhood, and now is the chance to take a trip down memory lane and bring one back!” said Hasbro Gaming SVP Adam Biehl.

Related Link: 100% Upside? What A Wizards Of The Coast Spinoff Could Mean For Hasbro 

Why It’s Important: Hasbro is inviting fans of the current game pieces to buy the current version of the game and also sharing news that the updated version of the game with the fan-voted token will hit stores in the fall of 2022 and stores globally in the spring of 2023.

Monopoly launched in 1935 and is one of the bestselling board games of all time, available in 114 countries and played by over one billion people.

Monopoly previously offered fan votes in 2013 and 2017 that saw old game pieces retired and new ones brought to the game.

