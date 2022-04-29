Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on personal income and outlays for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect personal income increasing 0.4% in March with personal consumption expenditures projected to rise 0.6%.
- The employment cost index for the first quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After 1.3% and 1.0% quarterly increases in the previous two quarters, analysts expect employment costs increasing 1.1% in the first quarter.
- The Chicago PMI for April is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 61.3 in April from previous reading of 62.9.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is expected to end the April month at 65.6, slightly lower than 65.7 at mid-month.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Check out this: 4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
Check out our premarket coverage here
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets