Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2022 4:05am   Comments
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
  • Data on personal income and outlays for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect personal income increasing 0.4% in March with personal consumption expenditures projected to rise 0.6%.
  • The employment cost index for the first quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After 1.3% and 1.0% quarterly increases in the previous two quarters, analysts expect employment costs increasing 1.1% in the first quarter.
  • The Chicago PMI for April is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 61.3 in April from previous reading of 62.9.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is expected to end the April month at 65.6, slightly lower than 65.7 at mid-month.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

