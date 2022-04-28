Pond Signs Research Agreement With BioCarbN To Identify Methane-Reducing Algae Feed Solutions In $75 Billion Cattle Feed Market

Image sourced from Unsplash

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: POND) (OTCQB: PNDHF) (FSE: 4O0) announced that it has entered into a research agreement with BioCarbN Inc. and its development partner Cross River Infrastructure Partners LLC, along with Livalta/AB Agri, a subsidiary of Associated British Foods (LSE: ABF), and a second major agri-business, to identify strains of algae that could prove beneficial in reducing enteric methane emissions from cattle when included into animal feed.

Enteric methane emissions are the single largest source of direct greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in beef and dairy value chains and a substantial contributor to anthropogenic methane emissions globally. Methane emissions from cattle represent approximately 2 billion metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions annually or approximately the same emissions as the entire nation of India. Further, the energy used by cattle in producing methane uses approximately 10% of the energy in their feed. Identifying algae that reduce enteric emissions could also lead to an increase in feed efficiency and cost savings for farmers.

Upon successful completion of the research, all parties aim to progress a commercial product intended to utilize Pond’s carbon abating, algae-growth platform that can mass-produce a cost-effective microalgae-based feed ingredient.

Grant Smith, President & CEO at Pond said: “We are extremely excited to sign this research agreement with BioCarbN, in collaboration with AB Agri and another forward-thinking major agriculture company. We believe this is just the start in capturing a significant opportunity to help in reducing emissions from cattle globally. The global cattle feed market is over $75 billion annually and this represents another step towards commercializing our algae growth platform into globally important markets, across numerous applications.”

