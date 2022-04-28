Airbus Steps Up Monitoring Chinese Supply Chain: Reuters
- Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) is tightening monitoring of its Chinese supply chain following the increased disruption caused by recent pandemic lockdowns, Reuters reported, citing Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury.
- "The whole worldwide supply chain is complicated at the moment," he mentioned at a news briefing in his capacity as head of France's Gifas aerospace industry association.
- Worsening logistical problems in China have added to broader pressures, such as issues with raw material supplies, said Faury.
- Airbus CEO reaffirmed that Airbus plans to raise production of narrowbody A320-family jets to 65 a month by summer 2023.
- Price Action: EADSY shares closed lower by 0.41% at $26.82 on Wednesday.
