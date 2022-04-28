Android Could Soon Run On RISC-V Chips Courtesy Alibaba
- Android could soon run on RISC-V chips following Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba Cloud's progress in porting the operating system to the emerging instruction-set architecture, the Tech Radar reports.
- In 2021, Alibaba successfully ported essential functions, including Chrome browsing in Android 10, to a RISC-V chip made by its subsidiary T-Head Semiconductor.
- Alibaba has also enabled third-party vendor modules to facilitate several new functions, including audio and video playback, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and camera operation.
- Alibaba has enabled more system enhancement features like core toolsets, third-party libraries, and the SoC board support package on RISC-V.
- Additionally, Alibaba has successfully trialed TensorFlow Lite models on RISC-V to support AI functions like image and audio classification and Optical Character Recognition.
- Alibaba's RISC-V-based processors have been deployed across many applications and use cases, including smart home appliances, automotive environments, and edge computing.
- Price Action: BABA shares are trading up by 0.77% at $89 premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.