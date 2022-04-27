 Skip to main content

NetEase's Cloud Music Prosecutes Tencent Music
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2022 8:53am   Comments
  • NetEase, Inc's (NASDAQ: NTES) Cloud Music unit prosecuted Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) for alleged unfair competition and plagiarizing its app design, Reuters reports.
  • Features of TME's suite of music streaming apps allowed its users to bypass copyright protection and play songs licensed by NetEase Cloud Music.
  • "We urge TME to immediately rectify its products and businesses and stop all behaviours of unfair competition," NetEase Cloud Music said.
  • In 2021, regulators charged Tencent with a penalty on anti-trust grounds and prohibited it from signing exclusive music copyright pacts, prompting it to end all such deals.
  • Price Action: TME shares traded higher by 1.23% at $4.10 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

