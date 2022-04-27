Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is projected to decline to $105.0 billion in March after deepening to $106.3 billion in February.
- Data on wholesale inventories for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 1.4% in the advance report for March.
- The pending home sales index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Pending home sales are expected to drop 1.1% in March.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The survey of business uncertainty report for April will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
