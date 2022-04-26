 Skip to main content

Carnival Names Josh Weinstein To Assume CEO Role
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 1:31pm   Comments
  • Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) has appointed its Chief Operations Officer Josh Weinstein to assume the role of President and CEO, effective August 1, 2022.
  • Arnold Donald, currently President and CEO, will take up the role of Vice-Chair and member of the Board.
  • Weinstein has served Carnival for twenty years in various roles.
  • Weinstein is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the New York University School of Law.
  • In addition, Carnival anticipates that monthly adjusted EBITDA will turn positive at the beginning of the summer season.
  • Price Action: CCL shares are trading lower by 6.09% at $17.73 on the last check Tuesday.

