Farmmi Wins Export Order To Guam
- Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) has won a new sales order that will be exported to Guam. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The order for black Mu Er mushrooms is from one of the company's long-term customers.
- "We are excited to be expanding our sales footprint into another new territory with our latest sales win," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailers of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 1.06% at $0.12 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts