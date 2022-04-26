 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Farmmi Wins Export Order To Guam
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
Farmmi Wins Export Order To Guam
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMIhas won a new sales order that will be exported to Guam. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The order for black Mu Er mushrooms is from one of the company's long-term customers.
  • "We are excited to be expanding our sales footprint into another new territory with our latest sales win," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailers of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 1.06% at $0.12 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FAMI)

Farmmi Wins Repeat Order For Black Mu Er Mushrooms
Farmmi Wins Multi-Product Order For Canada Export
Farmmi Wins New Order For Dried Shiitake Mushrooms
Farmmi Wins Repeat Order For Vancouver Export
Farmmi Raises $6M Via Equity Offering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com