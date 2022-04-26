Borqs Collaborates With Qualcomm and Others To Tap Indian, Southeast Asian E-Bike Market
- Borqs Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) collaborated with QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) and other major chipset vendors to engage in the R&D and sales of automobile telematics products primarily for the India and Southeast Asia markets.
- The products include an in-vehicle-infotainment system (IVI) and Telematics Control Unit (TCU) for two and three-wheelers – also called electric scooters or E-bikes.
- India's total sales of electric two-wheelers, including high-speed and low-speed, CY21 increased by 132% year on year.
- The high-speed electric two-wheelers, with speeds greater than 25 km/h, registered a whopping 425% growth, while the low-speed ones grew only by 24%.
- Price Action: BRQS shares traded higher by 20% at $0.43 on the last check Tuesday.
