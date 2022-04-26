 Skip to main content

Borqs Collaborates With Qualcomm and Others To Tap Indian, Southeast Asian E-Bike Market
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 11:58am   Comments
Borqs Collaborates With Qualcomm and Others To Tap Indian, Southeast Asian E-Bike Market
  • Borqs Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BRQScollaborated with QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) and other major chipset vendors to engage in the R&D and sales of automobile telematics products primarily for the India and Southeast Asia markets. 
  • The products include an in-vehicle-infotainment system (IVI) and Telematics Control Unit (TCU) for two and three-wheelers – also called electric scooters or E-bikes.
  • India's total sales of electric two-wheelers, including high-speed and low-speed, CY21 increased by 132% year on year.
  • The high-speed electric two-wheelers, with speeds greater than 25 km/h, registered a whopping 425% growth, while the low-speed ones grew only by 24%.
  • Price Action: BRQS shares traded higher by 20% at $0.43 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

