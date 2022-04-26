Orange CFO Denies Reports Of Its Telecom Network Sale
- Orange (NYSE: ORAN) does not plan to sell its physical telecoms network, Reuters reports.
- CFO Ramon Fernandez denied news of Orange exploring the sale of its 734,000 kilometers of underground lines and its 15 million telephone poles worth €8 billion to an infrastructure fund.
- Orange recently collaborated with AST SpaceMobile to examine the opportunity for Orange to test the SpaceMobile service in one African country.
- Price Action: ORAN shares traded lower by 0.58% at $11.96 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Asset Sales Tech Media