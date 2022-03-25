AST SpaceMobile Collaborates With Orange
- AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) has entered a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Orange SA (NYSE: ORAN).
- The companies will examine the opportunity for Orange to test the SpaceMobile service in one African country, following AST SpaceMobile's planned launch of BlueWalker 3.
- BlueWalker 3 is ASTS's test satellite with an aperture of 693 square feet, designed to communicate directly with cell phones via 3GPP standard frequencies.
- The arrangement also allows the two companies to discuss a potential agreement to serve Orange subscribers through AST SpaceMobile's planned network of BlueBird satellites.
- Price Action: ASTS shares are trading lower by 1.62% at $10.31 and ORAN higher by 0.76% at $11.89 on the last check Friday.
