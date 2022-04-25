Genius Group Appoints Brad Warkins As Operations Head
- Genius Group Ltd (NYSE: GNS) has appointed Brad Warkins as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 25, 2022.
- Warkins previously served as President of publicly-traded on-demand video service producer Gaia Inc (NASDAQ: GAIA).
- Warkins drove digital transformation, led all acquisition integrations and international expansions, and negotiated and managed Gaia's cross-platform partnership deals.
- Price Action: GNS shares are trading lower by 7.03% at $5.79 on the last check Monday.
