Genius Group Appoints Brad Warkins As Operations Head
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 3:05pm   Comments
  • Genius Group Ltd (NYSE: GNShas appointed Brad Warkins as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 25, 2022.
  • Warkins previously served as President of publicly-traded on-demand video service producer Gaia Inc (NASDAQ: GAIA).
  • Warkins drove digital transformation, led all acquisition integrations and international expansions, and negotiated and managed Gaia's cross-platform partnership deals.
  • Price Action: GNS shares are trading lower by 7.03% at $5.79 on the last check Monday.

