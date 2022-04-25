Novibet Extends Global Partnership With Nuvei
- Nuvei Corp (NASDAQ: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) extended its partnership with Novibet, European sports betting and online casino operator, to accept payments as it expands globally.
- Novibet is now also offering its players the option to deposit seamlessly and securely using Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Pay for the first time via its single point of integration with Nuvei. Players will be able to request payouts to Apple Pay as well.
- Nuvei enables businesses to accept over 550 local and alternative payment methods, including Instant Bank Transfer, digital wallets, and real-time bank transfers.
- Price Action: NVEI shares are trading higher by 4.16 % at C$77.07 on TSX and by 3.68% at $60.26 on NASDAQ on Monday's last check.
