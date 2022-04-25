 Skip to main content

Novibet Extends Global Partnership With Nuvei
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 2:45pm   Comments
  • Nuvei Corp (NASDAQ: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) extended its partnership with Novibet, European sports betting and online casino operator, to accept payments as it expands globally.
  • Novibet is now also offering its players the option to deposit seamlessly and securely using Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Pay for the first time via its single point of integration with Nuvei. Players will be able to request payouts to Apple Pay as well.
  • Nuvei enables businesses to accept over 550 local and alternative payment methods, including Instant Bank Transfer, digital wallets, and real-time bank transfers.
  • Price Action: NVEI shares are trading higher by 4.16 % at C$77.07 on TSX and by 3.68% at $60.26 on NASDAQ on Monday's last check.

Posted-In: Briefs CanadaNews

