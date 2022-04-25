 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Motorcar Parts Of America Receives Order For Its Electric Motor Emulator
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 12:13pm   Comments
Share:
Motorcar Parts Of America Receives Order For Its Electric Motor Emulator
  • Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ: MPAAwholly-owned subsidiary D&V Electronics has received an order for an electric motor emulator from a Chinese automotive company. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
  • The motor emulator is a critical component of a Power Hardware-In-the-Loop (p-HIL) test system to validate the performance and design of drivetrain components.
  • "We continue to make significant strides in the integration of our innovative emulator technology with real-time simulation and modeling capabilities, offering the most advanced, green, and flexible test solutions for companies leading the electrification movement," said D&V Electronics CEO Bill Hardy.
  • Price Action: MPAA shares are trading lower by 1.84% at $15.51 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MPAA)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com