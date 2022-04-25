Motorcar Parts Of America Receives Order For Its Electric Motor Emulator
- Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ: MPAA) wholly-owned subsidiary D&V Electronics has received an order for an electric motor emulator from a Chinese automotive company. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
- The motor emulator is a critical component of a Power Hardware-In-the-Loop (p-HIL) test system to validate the performance and design of drivetrain components.
- "We continue to make significant strides in the integration of our innovative emulator technology with real-time simulation and modeling capabilities, offering the most advanced, green, and flexible test solutions for companies leading the electrification movement," said D&V Electronics CEO Bill Hardy.
- Price Action: MPAA shares are trading lower by 1.84% at $15.51 on the last check Monday.
