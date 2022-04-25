 Skip to main content

Kratos Pockets Contract To Deliver OneWeb Spectrum Monitoring System
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 12:25pm   Comments
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) has secured a contract to provide an advanced spectrum monitoring system for OneWeb to monitor, analyze, and assess the used spectrum to provide a high quality of service for its fleet of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • The system will monitor the spectrum used between its global network of Satellite Network Portal (SNP) gateways and its constellation of LEO satellites.
  • The OSMS will incorporate Kratos' integrated spectrum monitoring capabilities to enable real-time management of Radio Frequency (RF) usage and monitor compliance with frequency transmission regulations.
  • As part of the contract, Kratos is responsible for designing, developing, and installing the OSMS and integrating the system with OneWeb's ground segment.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading lower by 0.90% at $16.44 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

