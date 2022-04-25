 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Trading Higher
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2022 11:29am   Comments
Share:
Why Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Trading Higher

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: QNRX) shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance to initiate clinical testing for its Investigational New Drug application for QRX003.

QRX003 is Quoin's investigational product for Netherton Syndrome, a rare and devastating genetic disease for which there is currently no approved treatment or cure. 

QRX003 is a topical lotion intended to perform the function of a specific protein called LEKTI. Daily application of QRX003 is designed to lead to a more normalized skin shedding process and the formation of a stronger and more effective skin barrier.

Quoin plans to initiate clinical testing in patients with Netherton Syndrome in the first half of 2022. 

Quoin is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases.

See Also: Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today

QNRX 52-Week Range: $1.12 - $1.50

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 14.6% at $1.20 at time of publication.

Photo: Belova59 from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QNRX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com