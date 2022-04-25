 Skip to main content

Very Good Food Appoints Former Nestle Executive As Interim CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
  • Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: VGFC) has appointed Matthew Hall as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 2, 2022. Matt is also joining the company's board.
  • Matt was a 31-year global senior executive with food and beverage manufacturer Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) (OTC: NSRGY).
  • Matt has served on the boards of several companies in the plant-based food space.
  • The company also accepted Ana Silva's resignation both from the board and her position as President, Interim CFO, and Corporate Secretary, effective April 22, 2022.
  • Earlier this month, the company terminated Mitchell Scott's employment as CEO
  • Price Action: VGFC shares are trading lower by 0.39% at $0.33 on Monday's last check.

