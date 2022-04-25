Knight-Swift Plans New Share Repurchase Plan, Declares Dividend
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) board approved the repurchase of up to $350 million of its outstanding common stock.
- KNX terminated its previous $250 million repurchase plan. Under the previous plan, Knight-Swift purchased ~$207.2 million or 4.2 million shares, leaving less than $42.8 million in remaining purchase authorization upon termination.
- KNX also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock, payable to stockholders of record on June 10, 2022, and is expected to be paid on June 27, 2022.
- Price Action: KNX shares traded higher by 0.94% at $48.28 on Monday's last check.
