Amcor Plans To Expand Healthcare Packaging Capabilities In Europe
- Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCR) said it plans to establish new thermoforming capabilities for medical packaging in Sligo, Ireland.
- The company expects the multi-million-dollar investment to strengthen its sterile packaging offerings. The financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.
- "With our global scale and innovation capabilities, Amcor is uniquely positioned to capture growing demand for both medical and pharmaceutical packaging products globally," said chief commercial officer Peter Konieczny.
- The Sligo facility will feature Class 7 cleanroom manufacturing environments, fully certified to ISO 13485 standards.
- Price Action: AMCR shares closed lower by 2.98% at $11.58 on Friday.
