 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amcor Plans To Expand Healthcare Packaging Capabilities In Europe
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 8:09am   Comments
Share:
Amcor Plans To Expand Healthcare Packaging Capabilities In Europe
  • Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCR) said it plans to establish new thermoforming capabilities for medical packaging in Sligo, Ireland.
  • The company expects the multi-million-dollar investment to strengthen its sterile packaging offerings. The financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.
  • "With our global scale and innovation capabilities, Amcor is uniquely positioned to capture growing demand for both medical and pharmaceutical packaging products globally," said chief commercial officer Peter Konieczny.
  • The Sligo facility will feature Class 7 cleanroom manufacturing environments, fully certified to ISO 13485 standards.
  • Price Action: AMCR shares closed lower by 2.98% at $11.58 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMCR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 25, 2022
Truist Sees Amcor Approaching 'Fair Valuation' - Read Why
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com