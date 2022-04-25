 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Dogecoin Spiking All Of A Sudden?
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2022 9:26am   Comments
Share:
Why Is Dogecoin Spiking All Of A Sudden?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6% higher at $0.14 over 24 hours leading up to Monday morning.

DOGE surged even as other major coins traded deep in the red with the global cryptocurrency market down 2.9% to $1.8 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 6%
24-hour against Bitcoin 8.19%
24-hour against Ethereum 8.9%
7-day 3.45%
30-day 6.2%

YTD performance

 -18.5%

See Also: How To Get Free Crypto

The Doge Factors 

  • The spike in Dogecoin was observed following reports that said an agreement for the sale of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk could be reached today.
  • DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. The three most mentioned coins were Bitcoin, XRP, and Ethereum.
  • The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE rose 393% to $1.68 billion at press time, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
  • Data from Coinglass showed that $10.18 million worth of DOGE futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours as the meme cryptocurrency saw volatility.

Apex Coin Must Hold This Level

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said Sunday on Twitter that he was in favor “the market goes up next week.” However, he said it is crucial that Bitcoin holds the $38,000 to $39,000 region.

Doge Looks Awful

Another cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett said that Dogecoin “looks awful.” Pointing to the memecoin’s chart on Sunday, he said that 0.11 is the first stop if DOGE fails to hold on to the 0.133 level on a daily closing basis.

No Need For Ethereum Bridge, Says Musk

On Sunday, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus laid out three steps to add utility to the cryptocurrency — wider adoption by the business community, making DOGE an option for tips, and bridging DOGE with Ethereum. Musk tweeted that the last step isn’t needed.

DOGE On The Web 

Markus said on Sunday that if Dogecoin was a man he would be the actor Idris Elba, best known for his work  in the TV series “The Wire and Luther.”

Read Next: Elon Musk's Purchase Of Twitter Could Be Finalized This Week: WSJ

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($DOGE)

Curve DAO Token, Amp Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
France's President Macron Dubs NFT, Web3, And Metaverse 'Opportunity Not To Be Missed' For Europe
Shiba Inu Launches Token Burn Portal: 8 Billion SHIB Destroyed In First 24 Hours
Twitter-Elon Musk Latest Update, Dogecoin Improvements, Buffett Fit As Fiddle And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stuck Below Key Levels: Analyst Says 'Crucial' For Apex Crypto In Week Ahead To Hold This Range
Dogecoin Co-Founder Has 3 Ideas To Improve Utility; Elon Musk Says 1 Isn't Needed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: dogecoin Elon Musk why it's movingCryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com