 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Supplier Foxconn Halts Operations At 2 Chinese Plants On Rising COVID-19 Cases

Navdeep Yadav , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2022 3:43am   Comments
Share:
Apple Supplier Foxconn Halts Operations At 2 Chinese Plants On Rising COVID-19 Cases

Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) premier supplier Foxconn Technology halted operations at two of its factories in Kunshan, located in China's Jiangsu province, after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases was reported on-site, according to SCMP.

What Happened: The report about the halt comes as the world's second-largest economy continues to battle spiking COVID-19 cases despite stringent restrictions in Beijing and Shanghai. 

The two Foxconn plants, located in Kunshan's Dianfa and Fuhong, are among its four manufacturing units operating in the city.

Operations were suspended last week, with all employees confined to dormitories inside under a strict lockdown, as per SCMP. 

Foxconn, as per media reports, said in a statement that it sees no major impact from the suspensions.

"As production has previously been deployed to backup factories, the factory's main products are located in an overseas shipping warehouse, and inventory levels are still sufficient, the impact on the company's business is limited," the company said, according to Reuters.

China's "zero-COVID" policy to curb the spread of the deadly virus had impacted the assembly operations of Pegatron, Apple's second-largest contract manufacturer.  

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, shares of Apple closed -2.78% lower on Nasdaq on Friday. 

Photo courtesy: Puddingworld on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

'It's Only Going To Get Worse:' Apple Privacy Changes Taking Toll On Netflix, Says Palihapitiya
After Netflix' Disappointment Spotlight Shifts to Apple, Amazon, And Google: Here Are The Key Earnings To Watch Out For
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 25, 2022
Apple Q2 Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Netflix, BlackRock, Roblox And A Company With Ties To Donald Trump
Google and Meta Facing New EU Regulations To Curb Illegal Content
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China Covid-19 foxconn iPhoneNews Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com