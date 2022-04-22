 Skip to main content

Analysts Slash Gap Price Target - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 10:10am   Comments
  • Analysts reduced the price target on Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS). The move comes after the company lowered its Q1 guidance and Old Navy President and CEO Nancy Green's exit in the coming week.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger lowered the price target to $13 from $14 (12% upside) and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone lowered the price target on Gap to $17 from $26 (47% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel reduced the price target to $13 from $16 and maintained the Market Perform rating on the shares.
  • Baird analyst Mark Altschwager lowered the price target on Gap to $14 from $18 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • The analyst noted Nancy Green's departure adds to an already difficult 2022 scenario with supply chain and operational issues.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained Gap with a Neutral and decreased the price target to $13 from $16.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Gap with a Market Perform and lowered the price target to $15 from $18 (30% upside).
  • Price Action: GPS shares are trading lower by 21.17% at $11.27 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for GPS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Mar 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsNeutral

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

