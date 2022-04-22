Analysts Slash Gap Price Target - Read Why
- Analysts reduced the price target on Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS). The move comes after the company lowered its Q1 guidance and Old Navy President and CEO Nancy Green's exit in the coming week.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger lowered the price target to $13 from $14 (12% upside) and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone lowered the price target on Gap to $17 from $26 (47% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
- BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel reduced the price target to $13 from $16 and maintained the Market Perform rating on the shares.
- Baird analyst Mark Altschwager lowered the price target on Gap to $14 from $18 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
- The analyst noted Nancy Green's departure adds to an already difficult 2022 scenario with supply chain and operational issues.
- Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained Gap with a Neutral and decreased the price target to $13 from $16.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Gap with a Market Perform and lowered the price target to $15 from $18 (30% upside).
- Price Action: GPS shares are trading lower by 21.17% at $11.27 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for GPS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Mar 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Neutral
