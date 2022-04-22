Honeywell Intends To Invest ~$200M In Egypt: Reuters
- Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) intends to invest ~$200 million in petrochemicals and the production of green fuels for aircraft in Egypt, according to Honeywell's country president for Egypt, as cited by the Ministry of Petroleum, reports Reuters.
- Khaled Hashem added during discussions with Egypt's minister of petroleum that Egypt has the potential to become a pivotal centre linking Europe to the Middle East in green fuel projects to supply ships and produce hydrogen and ammonia.
- Price Action: HON shares closed lower by 0.20% at $194.94 on Thursday.
