Bitcoin HODLers Clenching Their Moneybags Even As Stocks Plunge Is Remarkable, Says Analyst
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2022 2:08am   Comments
Analyst Will Clemente noted the remarkable conviction of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) HODLers as 64% of Bitcoin supply hasn’t moved in a year despite the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunging 18% from its peak.

What Happened: Clemente tweeted, “Beneath the surface, there is a group of convicted HODLers viewing BTC as their store of value amidst unprecedented uncertainty in markets. Pretty remarkable.”

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: On Thursday, OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said that Nasdaq had a more “turbulent week” which Bitcoin shrugged off.

“Maybe a sign of it distancing itself from the link between the performance of the two,” said Erlam in a note. 

Even in terms of depreciation, Bitcoin has fared better than the Nasdaq. On a year-to-date basis, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has declined 15.8% in 2022, while Bitcoin has fallen 14.9%.

Glassnode data indicates that Bitcoin supply held by “Long-Term Holders” or those investors that keep their Bitcoin for a 155-day holding period touched a peak of 13.5 million BTC or $548.71 billion on Wednesday. 

Total Bitcoin Supply Held By Long-Term Holders

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin traded 0.5% higher at $40,668.52, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Down As Fed's Powell Dials Up Hawkish Tone: Why Cryptos Could See A 'Strong Recovery'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bitcoin NASDAQ Will ClementeAnalyst Color Cryptocurrency News Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

