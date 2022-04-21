Magna Opens New Facility In Slovakia
- Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) (TSX: MG) has opened a new plant in Kechnec, Slovakia, to expand its ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and electrification footprint.
- The brownfield facility will support two European automakers and a new global entrant.
- The facility is anticipated to begin operation in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will have an area of 22,000 square meters.
- The facility will produce advanced cameras and electronics for inverters. It expects to hire up to 600 employees through 2027.
- The plant is the company’s fifth manufacturing facility in Slovakia.
