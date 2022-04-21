 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Magna Opens New Facility In Slovakia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 3:20pm   Comments
Share:
Magna Opens New Facility In Slovakia
  • Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) (TSX: MG) has opened a new plant in Kechnec, Slovakia, to expand its ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and electrification footprint.
  • The brownfield facility will support two European automakers and a new global entrant.
  • The facility is anticipated to begin operation in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will have an area of 22,000 square meters.
  • The facility will produce advanced cameras and electronics for inverters. It expects to hire up to 600 employees through 2027.
  • The plant is the company’s fifth manufacturing facility in Slovakia.
  • Price Action: MGA shares are trading lower by 1.25% at $64.01 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGA)

Magna-LG JV Taps GM As Foundational Customer For New Facility In Mexico
Expert Ratings For Magna International
With Tesla Localizing EV Production, This Analyst Says Musk's Brand Is Becoming A Renewable Energy Play
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 16, 2022
Rivian Automotive Appoints Frank Klein As Operations Head
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Magna International
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs CanadaNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com