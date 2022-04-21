Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
- Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity.
- The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume during the second half of this year. One of the people noted that a restart during the third quarter of 2022 was realistic. The people and other industry sources cautioned that targets have repeatedly slipped.
- The report further noted Boeing spokesperson stating that the FAA would decide when deliveries would resume.
- "As we've said, we are taking the time needed to ensure conformance to our exacting specifications," the report cited the representative.
- "Safety dictates the timeline," the Reuters report quoted an FAA spokesperson.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1.91% at $187.05 during the pre-market session on Thursday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
