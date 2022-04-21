 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 7:13am   Comments
Share:
Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
  • Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity.
  • The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume during the second half of this year. One of the people noted that a restart during the third quarter of 2022 was realistic. The people and other industry sources cautioned that targets have repeatedly slipped.
  • The report further noted Boeing spokesperson stating that the FAA would decide when deliveries would resume.
  • "As we've said, we are taking the time needed to ensure conformance to our exacting specifications," the report cited the representative.
  • "Safety dictates the timeline," the Reuters report quoted an FAA spokesperson.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1.91% at $187.05 during the pre-market session on Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Boeing Whale Trades Spotted
GOL Inks Cargo, Logistics Services Agreement With Mercado Livre
Elon Musk's Starlink Could Find Its Way To Delta Airlines' In-Flight Internet
US Calls For Global Agreement To End Anti-Satellite Missile Testing
Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Monday, April 18
American Airlines' New CEO Promises Reliability Entering Peak Travel Season: CNBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com