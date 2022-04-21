 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Grom Social's Top Draw Animation Wins Incremental $1.5M In Production Work
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 7:30am   Comments
Grom Social Enterprises' (NASDAQ: GROM) Manila subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, announced winning $1.5 million in the new animation production business.

The Top Draw studio is a vital component of Grom's offerings, including safe social media for kids, web filtering utilized in school districts nationwide, and original family entertainment through Curiosity Ink Media.

What Happened? The latest undisclosed production work comes amid other new assignments that the company expressed in announcements made earlier this year.

Top Draw's President Russell Hicks, who earlier led Nickelodeon's animation and live-action direction, and EVP Jared Wolfson assumed their new roles in Top Draw last fall.

Why Does It Matter? Top Draw has been a reliable source of premium animation production services, including animated series, movies, specials, and short-form content, for several global entertainment providers for over 20 years.

Top Draw employs over 400 animation professionals and continues its productivity as pandemic concerns ease and under the company's new leadership direction.

"More and more, programmers are turning to Top Draw to ensure their content is executed by professionals dedicated to delivering the best possible animation," explains Hicks.

Price Action: GROM shares closed lower by 1.97% at $0.87 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Exclusives

