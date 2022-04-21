Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims dropping to 175,000 for the April 16 week from 185,000 in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 20.5 in April from March’s reading of 27.4.
- The index of leading economic indicators for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The LEI is expected to rise 0.3% in March to match February's increase.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
