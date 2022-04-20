 Skip to main content

Sonoco Products Hikes Dividend By About 9%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 1:53pm   Comments
  • Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) has increased its quarterly common stock dividend by about 9% to $0.49 per share from $0.45 per share.
  • The new dividend will be paid on June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2022.
  • With the move, Sonoco's annual dividend payout rises to $1.96 per share from $1.80 per share, an 8.9% increase.
  • As of the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on April 19, 2022, the company's dividend provides about a 3% yield, more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $171.0 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: SON shares are trading higher by 1.83% at $65.77 on the last check Wednesday.

