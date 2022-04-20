JetBlue's Technology Ventures Invests In TPG Rise Climate
- JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) JetBlue Technology Ventures (JTV) invested as a limited partner in TPG Rise Climate. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- TPG Rise Climate is a multibillion-dollar investment fund that supports climate solutions at scale.
- As part of the investment, JTV joins the fund’s other corporate investors that make up the TPG Rise Climate Coalition, which aims to promote knowledge-sharing and investment opportunities amongst its members.
- JTV’s primary goal is to better position JetBlue with startup-led innovations set to disrupt the travel industry, ultimately helping the airline chart a path towards its net-zero goals.
- JTV has four active investments with a primary focus on sustainable climate technology.
- Price Action: JBLU shares are trading higher by 1.50% at $13.23 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.