JetBlue's Technology Ventures Invests In TPG Rise Climate
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 1:06pm   Comments
  • JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) JetBlue Technology Ventures (JTV) invested as a limited partner in TPG Rise Climate. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • TPG Rise Climate is a multibillion-dollar investment fund that supports climate solutions at scale.
  • As part of the investment, JTV joins the fund’s other corporate investors that make up the TPG Rise Climate Coalition, which aims to promote knowledge-sharing and investment opportunities amongst its members.
  • JTV’s primary goal is to better position JetBlue with startup-led innovations set to disrupt the travel industry, ultimately helping the airline chart a path towards its net-zero goals.
  • JTV has four active investments with a primary focus on sustainable climate technology.
  • Price Action: JBLU shares are trading higher by 1.50% at $13.23 on the last check Wednesday.

