KBR Bags General Maintenance Services Contract From SATORP
- Saudi Aramco TOTAL Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) has awarded KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) a 7-year contract, with an option to extend for another 3 years, for the provision of General Maintenance Services (GMS) for its project in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- KBR will provide preventive, predictive, corrective, and shutdown maintenance services at the refinery, focusing on continuous improvement and sustainable asset performance. KBR aims to achieve top quartile plant performance while optimizing costs.
- Through this partnership, KBR reaffirms its commitment to Saudization and maintaining a Zero Harm safety culture at the refinery.
- Price Action: KBR shares are trading higher by 1.19% at $55.49 on the last check Wednesday.
