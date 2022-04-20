 Skip to main content

Famous Dave's Partners With Presto For Pay-At-Table Technology
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 11:56am   Comments
Famous Dave's Partners With Presto For Pay-At-Table Technology
  • Barbecue restaurant chain Famous Dave's, owned by BBQ Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBQ), has deployed digital solutions provider Presto to provide pay-at-table solutions. 
  • The Presto pay-at-table systems will roll out to the corporate Famous Dave's restaurants in the U.S. over the next few months.
  • The partnership will enable Famous Dave's to provide a convenient pay-at-table experience to guests to increase satisfaction, improve productivity and drive repeat visits. 
  • Presto's payment experience supports EMV and mobile payment technologies.
  • Price Action: BBQ shares are trading lower by 1.34% at $14.70 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

