Famous Dave's Partners With Presto For Pay-At-Table Technology
- Barbecue restaurant chain Famous Dave's, owned by BBQ Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBQ), has deployed digital solutions provider Presto to provide pay-at-table solutions.
- The Presto pay-at-table systems will roll out to the corporate Famous Dave's restaurants in the U.S. over the next few months.
- The partnership will enable Famous Dave's to provide a convenient pay-at-table experience to guests to increase satisfaction, improve productivity and drive repeat visits.
- Presto's payment experience supports EMV and mobile payment technologies.
- Price Action: BBQ shares are trading lower by 1.34% at $14.70 on the last check Wednesday.
