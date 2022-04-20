 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher: Here's Why
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2022 10:09am   Comments
Share:
Windtree Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher: Here's Why

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced topline results from the Phase 2 SEISMiC study of istaroxime in early cardiogenic shock.

Istaroxime is a dual mechanism therapy designed to improve both systolic and diastolic cardiac function. The study met its primary endpoint in systolic blood pressure profile over six hours, with the istaroxime treated group performing "significantly better" than the control group.

Windtree said it plans to release further details of the study results when it presents at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure meeting, which starts on May 21.

Windtree is a biotechnology company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders.

See Also: Why AlloVir Stock Is Surging Today

WINT 52-Week Range: $0.92 - $3.40

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 15% at $1.15 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Windtree.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WINT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Windtree Jumps On Istaroxime Data, Arcturus' COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Data, FDA Rejects Teva's Schizophrenia Med, Otonomy Aces Hearing Loss Study
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 20, 2022: Procter & Gamble, Lululemon, Netflix, And More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Windtree Reveals Encouraging Data From Istaroxime Study In Early Cardiogenic Shock
Windtree Posts Mid-Stage Study Data On Lucinactant For COVID-19-Associated Respiratory Distress
Windtree Therapeutics Concludes Enrollment In Mid-Stage Cardiogenic Shock Study, Data Expected In April
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com