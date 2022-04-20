Windtree Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher: Here's Why

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced topline results from the Phase 2 SEISMiC study of istaroxime in early cardiogenic shock.

Istaroxime is a dual mechanism therapy designed to improve both systolic and diastolic cardiac function. The study met its primary endpoint in systolic blood pressure profile over six hours, with the istaroxime treated group performing "significantly better" than the control group.

Windtree said it plans to release further details of the study results when it presents at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure meeting, which starts on May 21.

Windtree is a biotechnology company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders.

WINT 52-Week Range: $0.92 - $3.40

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 15% at $1.15 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Windtree.