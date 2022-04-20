Helbiz Adds Electric Car Rental Service Flee To Its Transportation Offerings
- Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) has partnered with Flee, the long-term electric car rental service owned by Aon PLC's (NYSE: AON) Aon Mobility Solutions.
- Under the partnership, Flee vehicles will be available to lease on the Helbiz app, starting from Italy.
- The partnership introduces electric cars as an option in addition to e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 5.24% at $1.99 on the last check Wednesday.
