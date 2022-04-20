 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Helbiz Adds Electric Car Rental Service Flee To Its Transportation Offerings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Helbiz Adds Electric Car Rental Service Flee To Its Transportation Offerings
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) has partnered with Flee, the long-term electric car rental service owned by Aon PLC's (NYSE: AON) Aon Mobility Solutions.
  • Under the partnershipFlee vehicles will be available to lease on the Helbiz app, starting from Italy.
  • The partnership introduces electric cars as an option in addition to e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 5.24% at $1.99 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AON + HLBZ)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 18, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com