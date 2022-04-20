Lululemon Athletica Aims To Double Revenue By 2026
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) plans to double its 2021 revenue of $6.25 billion to $12.5 billion by 2026.
- The company also plans to double men's and digital revenues and quadruple international revenues relative to 2021.
- Lululemon expects its women's business and North American operations to generate low double-digit compound annual growth rates (CAGR) in revenue over the next five years.
- The company said it is on track to achieve 2023 revenue and earnings growth targets ahead of schedule.
- "The success of our Power of Three formula in delivering on our 2023 growth strategy supports our goal to double the business over the next five years," said CEO Calvin McDonald.
- Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 2.06% at $413.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
