 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lululemon Athletica Aims To Double Revenue By 2026
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 7:32am   Comments
Share:
Lululemon Athletica Aims To Double Revenue By 2026
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULUplans to double its 2021 revenue of $6.25 billion to $12.5 billion by 2026.
  • The company also plans to double men's and digital revenues and quadruple international revenues relative to 2021.
  • Lululemon expects its women's business and North American operations to generate low double-digit compound annual growth rates (CAGR) in revenue over the next five years.
  • The company said it is on track to achieve 2023 revenue and earnings growth targets ahead of schedule.
  • "The success of our Power of Three formula in delivering on our 2023 growth strategy supports our goal to double the business over the next five years," said CEO Calvin McDonald.
  • Also ReadLululemon Signs First Golfer And You Won't Believe Who It Is
  • Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 2.06% at $413.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU)

Traders Moved These 13 Stocks On Tuesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Lululemon Stock Remains Set For A Return To All-Time Highs
Analyst Ratings for Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Signs First Golfer And You Won't Believe Who It Is
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 19, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com