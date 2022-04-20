Half Of Apple's 200 Chinese Suppliers Said To Be Operating In Lockdown-Hit Areas

Almost half of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) 200 top suppliers are based in Shanghai and other COVID-19 lockdown-hit areas of China, according to a Nikkei Asia analysis of the tech giant's latest available supplier list.

The analysis found that more than 70 companies that directly supply the iPhone maker have their manufacturing plants in the coastal Chinese province of Jiangsu — mostly in the cities of Kunshan and Suzhou. Further, around 30 of them have facilities in Shanghai itself.

These suppliers run the gamut for Pegatron Corporation, a major iPhone assembler, and Compal Electronics, the iPad maker. Previously, several key suppliers, including iPhone assembler Pegatron, had to shut down production amid the lockdowns.

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar has said that Apple would have a minimal impact from supply issues caused by Covid-19 lockdowns in China.

