Aurora Mobile Shares Gain Premarket After Its Subsidiary Collaborates With Leading EV Maker
- Aurora Mobile Ltd's (NASDAQ: JG) Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co, Ltd subsidiary collaborated with a market-leading global new energy vehicle manufacturer to provide email services.
- Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile development service provider in China.
- SendCloud is a leading email API platform in China that provides customers with email and SMS services.
- On March 9, Aurora Mobile completed the acquisition of a majority stake in SendCloud.
- Price Action: JG shares traded higher by 10.30% at $1.18 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas