Aurora Mobile Shares Gain Premarket After Its Subsidiary Collaborates With Leading EV Maker
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 9:00am   Comments
  • Aurora Mobile Ltd's (NASDAQ: JG) Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co, Ltd subsidiary collaborated with a market-leading global new energy vehicle manufacturer to provide email services.
  • Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile development service provider in China.
  • SendCloud is a leading email API platform in China that provides customers with email and SMS services.
  • On March 9, Aurora Mobile completed the acquisition of a majority stake in SendCloud.
  • Price Action: JG shares traded higher by 10.30% at $1.18 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

