Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After a 6.020 million annual rate in February, analysts expect a further drop in existing home sales to 5.860 million for March.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
