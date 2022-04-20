 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 4:47am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on existing home sales for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After a 6.020 million annual rate in February, analysts expect a further drop in existing home sales to 5.860 million for March.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Executives Sell Over $740M Of 4 Stocks

Check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com