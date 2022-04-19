What's Going On With Zoom Video Stock Today?

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher Tuesday alongside several software companies on continued volatility as traders assess Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports.

Zoom also announced the general availability of Zoom Whiteboard, a modern digital canvas that provides a unified solution for collaboration and creation within the Zoom platform. The company aims to create a more visually engaging and efficient collaboration method via the Whiteboard release.

"Zoom Whiteboard is arming teams with the power of continuous communication in an easy-to-use solution that provides a virtual space to collaborate before, during, and after a meeting," said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom.

ZM 52-Week Range: $94.51 - $406.48

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 5.94% at $112.02 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Zoom.