 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vera Bradley Adopts TrueCommerce Platform To Accelerate Digital Transformation
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 12:22pm   Comments
Share:
Vera Bradley Adopts TrueCommerce Platform To Accelerate Digital Transformation
  • Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRAhas adopted TrueCommerce Inc's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management & Finance integration to facilitate digital transformation. 
  • TrueCommerce's solution offers Vera Bradley an agile plug-and-play integration to automate data transfer between Microsoft Dynamics 365 and most strategic channels.
  • The Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) provides integration with retailers, marketplaces, drop-ship vendor programs, and eCommerce storefronts.
  • "TrueCommerce's platform allows us to streamline our supply chain by automating manual processes and optimizing trading partner relations," said Adam Fox, VP, IT of Vera Bradley.
  • Price Action: VRA shares are trading higher by 2.37% at $6.91 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRA)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Vera Bradley's Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations Hit By Supply Chain, GSP Tariff Issues
Recap: Vera Bradley Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Vera Bradley
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com