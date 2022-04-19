Vera Bradley Adopts TrueCommerce Platform To Accelerate Digital Transformation
- Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) has adopted TrueCommerce Inc's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management & Finance integration to facilitate digital transformation.
- TrueCommerce's solution offers Vera Bradley an agile plug-and-play integration to automate data transfer between Microsoft Dynamics 365 and most strategic channels.
- The Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) provides integration with retailers, marketplaces, drop-ship vendor programs, and eCommerce storefronts.
- "TrueCommerce's platform allows us to streamline our supply chain by automating manual processes and optimizing trading partner relations," said Adam Fox, VP, IT of Vera Bradley.
- Price Action: VRA shares are trading higher by 2.37% at $6.91 on the last check Tuesday.
