Farmmi Wins Repeat Order For Black Mu Er Mushrooms
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 10:57am   Comments
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) has received a repeat order for black Mu Er mushrooms from one of its long-term customers. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The customer will export the products to Jordan.
  • "It has proven to be a very efficient strategy for us to focus on supporting expanding needs of customers while converting those into long-term, repeat orders," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er and other agricultural products.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $0.13 on the last check Tuesday.

