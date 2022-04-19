Farmmi Wins Repeat Order For Black Mu Er Mushrooms
- Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) has received a repeat order for black Mu Er mushrooms from one of its long-term customers. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The customer will export the products to Jordan.
- "It has proven to be a very efficient strategy for us to focus on supporting expanding needs of customers while converting those into long-term, repeat orders," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er and other agricultural products.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $0.13 on the last check Tuesday.
