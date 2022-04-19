 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AEye Opens Munich Office; Sets Eye On European Market
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 5:59am   Comments
Share:
AEye Opens Munich Office; Sets Eye On European Market
  • AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDRhas opened its new office in Munich, Germany.
  • The company expects the new location to expand its reach for automotive, mobility, trucking, logistics, and smart infrastructure markets in the region.
  • Also, AEye has appointed automotive engineer Andreas Prinz as technical sales director for Europe.
  • "We've experienced strong demand and traction in Europe across application segments, necessitating an on-the-ground physical presence to support AEye's growing customer base," said Bernd Reichert, SVP of Automotive.
  • AEye's offers a software-defined lidar solution for advanced driver assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics, and off-highway applications.
  • Price Action: LIDR shares closed lower by 4.12% at $4.65 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LIDR)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
AEye's Return On Capital Employed Overview
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
AEye Shares Falls After Q4 Results, FY22 Outlook Trails Consensus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com