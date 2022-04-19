 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 2:54am   Comments
  • Data on housing starts and permits for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a small step back to a 1.750 million annual rate for March housing starts following February's increase to 1.769 million. Permits are projected to decline to 1.830 million from 1.865 million.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 12:05 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.

